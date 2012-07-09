UPDATE 3-Bank of England's Tucker denies role in rate-fixing

* BoE deputy governor Tucker testifies before parliament
* Tucker denies pressuring banks to manipulate rates
* Tucker may be next central bank governor
By Alessandra Prentice and Steve Slater
LONDON, July 9 The Bank of England's deputy
governor, Paul Tucker, strongly denied suggestions on Monday
that government ministers had pressured him to encourage banks
to manipulate interest rates in a scandal gripping Britain's
financial sector.
A row over how much top officials knew about the rigging
intensified as Tucker appeared before a parliamentary committee
as part of its investigation into Barclays and other
banks suspected of manipulating a key interbank lending rate.
Barclays has been fined more that $450 million for its part
in manipulating Libor, the interest rate that is the global
benchmark for transactions worth billions of dollars.
Softly beating the surface of the table with both hands for
emphasis, he flatly denied - repeating "Absolutely no" several
times - that any minister had ever urged him to influence
Barclays or other banks over the rates. He said he was unaware
of any rigging.
"This was a cesspit," he said of the Libor manipulation,
gazing over the top of his eyeglasses at the lawmakers of the
House of Commons Treasury Select Committee. "We were not aware
of it, other than what is starting to come out in these
investigations. We didn't have any knowledge, I didn't have any
knowledge."
"Such collusion would never have occurred to me until the
revelations of the last few weeks," he said during his evidence,
sometimes shoving both hands in his pockets when defending
himself against criticism from the committee.
The scandal - complete with emails showing bankers boasting
of manipulating interest rates and congratulating each other
with offers of champagne - has triggered fierce criticism about
the financial industry in general and Barclays in particular.
Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond was forced to resign
last week, paying the price of a scandal that is expected to
drag in other international banks.
The suggestion that senior British officials may have known
about or even condoned the 2008 manipulation has turned the case
into a political storm, with newspapers from across the
political spectrum accusing the banking sector of greed and
arrogance.
Speculation has intensified since last week when Barclays
released notes suggesting authorities might have prompted it to
lower estimates of the rate it pays other banks to borrow at the
height of the financial crisis in 2008.
That memo compiled by Diamond after a conversation with
Tucker has drawn the deputy governor into the storm because it
appeared to suggest that Tucker, who has been tipped as the next
governor of the Bank of England, was condoning rate-rigging.
His voice noticeably hoarse towards the end of the two-hour
session, Tucker strongly challenged that account, saying the
purpose of that conversation was to share his concerns about
Barclays' funding rather than discuss interest rates.
"It wasn't a call about analysing what's going on in the
market. The purpose of the call (was to say) 'people in the
market are talking about you, they're talking to everybody about
you, including people in Whitehall (the seat of government)," he
said.
"There's concern about you. Just make sure that the
day-to-day funding operations of your bank don't tip you over
the cliff'." He said however he did not record that
conversation.
He added: "This isn't about Libor. It's about the conduct of
their (Barclays) treasury desk in the money markets apparently
paying higher rates of interest. Money markets desks can send
out distress flags."
Tucker produced a predictable, unspectacular performance,
according to Professor Karel Williams, a politics specialist
from the University of Manchester.
"It would have been very difficult for him to have a triumph
today and he didn't have a triumph today," Williams told
Reuters.
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Barclays is among more than a dozen global banks under
investigation by authorities in North America, Europe and Japan
and the only one so far to admit wrongdoing.
As Diamond quit last week after the row erupted, Prime
Minister David Cameron announced a parliamentary inquiry into
banks in an attempt to quell public outrage with the industry.
Finance Minister George Osborne has said people close to
ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown were implicated but Tucker's
denial that ministers or government officials had leaned on him
appeared to undermine the accusation.
Raising the stakes, the European Union stepped up its
involvement in the investigation, saying it would propose new
rules to criminalise the manipulation of indexes such as Libor.
"The events of the last two weeks show that absolutely
decisive action was needed to start a new chapter. What has
been revealed has come as a deep shock," Tucker said.
"It was a mess ... The world financial system was
progressively falling apart, and then (it) did fall apart, and
we had experienced nothing like it."
Barclays says some of its traders tried to manipulate Libor
for profit as far back as 2005, and says it wrongly lowered
estimates of the interest it paid other banks at the height of
the crisis in 2008 to make its financial position appear better.
According to emails released on Monday by John Mann, a
Labour member of the Treasury Select Committee, Tucker had
discussed the issue with Jeremy Heywood, Britain's most senior
civil servant and a close adviser to both Cameron and his
predecessor Gordon Brown, in power until 2010.
Heywood has not so far commented but a government
spokeswoman said Libor was among many other issues discussed in
the broader context of the market situation. "The key point is
all the discussions were completely above board and there was no
suggestion at any point of manipulating the rate," she said.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is compiled
from estimates by large international banks of how much they
believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is used
for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and
influences rates on mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
The rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters
, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association.