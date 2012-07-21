U.S. SEC, CFTC seek Japan's help in Tibor probe-Nikkei

TOKYO, July 21 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have
asked Japanese banks and regulators for help in checking whether
the Tokyo interbank offered rate, known as Tibor, was
manipulated by U.S. banks and others, the Nikkei business daily
said.
The U.S. regulators are requesting an archive of sensitive
information over the years, including how the banks calculated
Tibor and their e-mails on reporting the rate, the report said
on Saturday, citing several unnamed international financial
sources.
The U.S. watchdogs are also investigating whether Japan's
so-called "megabanks" have manipulated Libor, a benchmark that
underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars, the report
added.
Confidence in Libor has been shaken by revelations that
bankers manipulated the rate to profit on trades and hide their
own borrowing costs during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The head of Japan's banking industry lobby said on Thursday
that he does not see any particular problem with the structure
of how the TIBOR is compiled.
Yasuhiro Sato, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association
and president of Mizuho Financial Group, also said at a
regular news conference he did not believe Japanese banks were
involved in the manipulation of Libor.
The Japanese banking lobby has asked the 18 banks
contributing to Tibor to check whether proper procedures are
being followed in submitting rates.