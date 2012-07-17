BoE's King faces likely scrutiny over Barclays

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Bank of England governor Mervyn
King is expected to be quizzed by lawmakers over his role in the
resignation of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond in
an interest rate scandal that is rocking London's reputation as
a banking centre.
The Libor affair is not officially on the agenda of
Tuesday's hearing of parliament's Treasury Select Committee,
which is scheduled to question King, his deputy Paul Tucker, top
regulator Adair Turner and other officials about the BoE's
Financial Stability Report and schemes to get credit flowing.
But after marathon sessions with former senior Barclays
executives and other regulators, British lawmakers will not miss
the opportunity to press King on when he first suspected Libor
might be rigged and why he intervened to ease Diamond out.
On Monday, Turner told the committee that he had already
conveyed to Barclays' chairman Marcus Agius that Diamond should
leave and was surprised that then Agius decided to step down.
While the Libor saga is likely to overshadow the scheduled
topics, the hearing takes on extra significance from the fact
that Tucker and Turner are both seen as strong contenders to
succeed King at the helm of Britain's central bank next year.
The lawmakers will also take views from Financial Policy
Committee member Donald Kohn and BoE director Paul Fisher on
recent steps to ease liquidity constraints on banks in order to
get more credit flowing through the recession-hit economy.
"DECEITFUL"
The scandal started with Barclays' admission that its
traders manipulated the bank's contribution to the London
Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the rate at which banks lend
to each other and which serves as benchmark for many other rates
and contracts.
Only days after the affair broke, King launched an angry
attack on British banking culture, saying something had gone
very wrong with an industry which he derided for resorting to
"deceitful" methods to make money.
Diamond stepped down four days later, and Barclays' chairman
Agius confirmed in his committee appearance that King
intervened, saying the governor made it "very plain", that
Diamond no longer enjoyed the support of his regulators.
But then the central bank itself got dragged in when a 2008
memo from Diamond appeared to suggest that BoE deputy governor
Tucker had condoned the rate-rigging.
The Treasury Committee found no evidence when it grilled
Tucker, but the committee chair Andrew Tyrie left little doubt
that he was not impressed by the central bank's handling of the
doubts raised about Libor's quality at the time.
On Monday, Jerry del Missier, who quit as Barclays' chief
operating officer, told the committee he ordered staff to
manipulate rates in line with instructions from his then boss
Diamond, following the conversation Diamond had with Tucker.
So King -- who has had many testy exchanges with Tyrie in
the past -- is likely to face more questions about whether the
central bank was fully on the ball in 2008 when concerns about
this key rate were raised by banks and U.S. regulators.
Revelations that then New York Fed chief Tim Geithner had
recommended to King to overhaul Libor have raised questions over
whether supervision of the benchmark rate had been too lax.
Libor is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much
they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is
used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts
and influences rates on mortgages, student loans and credit
cards.