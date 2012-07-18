Central bankers to discuss libor fate in September

OTTAWA, July 18 Central bankers and regulators
will discuss the fate of the troubled global libor interest rate
next September, including whether it can be reformed or whether
it should be replaced, a spokesman for Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
"Governor Carney has spoken with his counterparts at the
major central banks (including the Federal Reserve and the Bank
of England) regarding the merits of a coordinated global
initiative to quickly and effectively restore the integrity of
this vital process, by 1) determining whether there are
possible amendments to libor that would reinforce its use as a
reliable benchmark, or 2) evaluating whether it should be
replaced by one or more alternatives measures of short-term
funding conditions," spokesman Jeremy Harrison said.
He said discussions would begin when central bankers meet in
Basel, Switzerland, on Sept. 9 and then continue the following
week at the steering committee of the global Financial Stability
Board (FSB). Carney chairs the FSB.