RPT-RBS suspends Singapore trader over rate setting-source

* Trader Chong Wen Kuang suspended earlier in year - source
* Suspension broadens scope of Libor investigation
* RBS said in August it had dismissed staff
LONDON, Oct 5 Royal Bank of Scotland has
suspended a trader for attempting to manipulate a reference
lending rate in Singapore,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, showing the
global spread of the scandal over setting rates such as Libor.
The part-nationalised UK bank put senior trader Chong Wen
Kuang on leave earlier this year, the source said, for trying to
manipulate the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR).
Chong is the first trader known to have been suspended by
RBS in relation to a rate other than Libor, widening the breadth
of the lender's possible exposure to the global interest-rate
rigging affair.
RBS declined to comment. Chong could not be reached for
comment.
RBS said in August it had dismissed staff following an
internal investigation into the setting of Libor and other
interest rates. But did not give any further details of the
individuals concerned or where they were based.
Barclays was the first bank to settle over the
issue, paying record fines totaling 290 million pounds ($468.8
million) in June following investigations by U.S. and UK
authorities.
Some analysts believe RBS could face an even greater
punishment and several other banks could also be affected.
Reuters reported in July that RBS and Switzerland's UBS
were two of the banks that had played a central role
in the manipulation of rates.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the government following a
bailout in 2008, likely wants to settle the matter quickly,
partly to remove a threat to the value of Britain's stake in the
bank. Taxpayers are sitting on a loss of 21.6 billion pounds
after Britain pumped in 45 billion to rescue the bank.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester, who this week described RBS
as a "British poster child for what went wrong in banking", has
said RBS will "stand up and take any punishment" that comes its
way following the Libor investigations.
RBS has said it is co-operating with governments and
regulators in the United States, Britain and Japan and with
competition authorities in Europe, the United States and Canada.
Singapore's central bank in July ordered banks in the
city-state to review the way benchmark interbank borrowing rates
are set, as regulators worldwide scrutinise the troubled system.
Ex-RBS trader Tan Chi Min has alleged in court papers that
the bank's head of compliance Sim Suh-Ting had sent an email to
senior manager saying it was acceptable for traders to make
requests about the level at which the swap-offer rate was set.