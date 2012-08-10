Libor rate overhaul launched by UK regulator

* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts
* Regulation could extend to other benchmarks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 10 Libor benchmark interest rates
are no longer "fit for purpose" and must be changed or replaced,
Britain's regulator said on Friday as he set out proposals to
restore their credibility.
The initial review by the Financial Services Authority is
the first concrete step to reforming Libor after a rigging
scandal that has dragged in global banks and hurt the reputation
of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.
"The existing structure and governance of Libor is no longer
fit for purpose and reform is needed," the FSA's managing
director, Martin Wheatley, said in a speech in London.
The future of other benchmarks - for everything from oil and
gold to stock prices - was also under scrutiny, he said.
The London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor, sets
prices for everything from credit card payments to complex
derivatives, but its credibility has been damaged since it
emerged that it had been manipulated by the big banks that set
it.
Wheatley's review was ordered after UK bank Barclays
was fined more than $450 million for rigging Libor.
Lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland also face fines.
In his proposals, Wheatley makes clear alternative
benchmarks to Libor should be used in some cases while the
calculation of the rates themselves needs to be done
differently.
Benchmarks would be based less on judgment and more on
actual trades, he suggests. Banks could also be obliged to
contribute to setting Libor to widen participation.
Until now, membership of the Libor rate setting panel has
been the preserve of a small group of banks, which volunteer
daily estimates for the rates at which they would borrow
different currencies for different periods.
It was impossible to replace Libor straight away because so
many contracts were linked to it and it might not be possible to
replace completely because alternatives are not perfect,
Wheatley told Reuters on Thursday.
Basing benchmarks on actual trades would raise the problem
of what to do when there were no trades for a specific rate, but
Wheatley suggested that could be addressed through
"interpolation" from more frequently traded rates.
The industry will have until Sept. 7 to respond to
Wheatley's review with final recommendations to be made by the
end of next month. Some of those are expected to be enshrined in
a new law next year.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King told fellow central
bankers in July that radical reforms of the Libor system were
needed and called a meeting in September to discuss
it.
The tougher regulation for benchmark interest rates could be
extended to stock market indexes and benchmarks for commodity
prices such as oil and gold, Wheatley said. Although stock
indexes are based on trades, the others are often set by panels
and less transparent.
Supervision of Libor could be handled by a "college of
supervisors" from across the world with Britain in the chair,
Wheatley said.
This may not satisfy other regulators, however.
There have been calls in the United States for a locally
supervised alternative to Libor. The European Union has floated
the idea of the European Central Bank regulating Euribor, the
euro-denominated rate.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters,
calculates and distributes Libor rates on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association trade body.