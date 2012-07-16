UPDATE 3-Banks reconsider rate panels, RBS pulls out

* RBS withdraws from Singapore interbank rate-setting panel
* Follows exit from panels in Tokyo, Hong Kong
* BofA SIBOR contributions do not appear on Monday
By Vidya Ranganathan and Lawrence White
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 16 Banks are pulling
out of panels that set interest rates in places like Singapore
and Hong Kong, as they grow reluctant to expose themselves to
possible allegations of manipulation for reference rates that
are used relatively infrequently.
The moves come in the weeks after Barclays settled
allegations of manipulating the London interbank offered rate, a
widely used series of reference rates underpinning borrowing
globally.
On Monday, Royal Bank of Scotland said it had
removed itself from a panel in Singapore that sets interbank
lending rates there, following an internal review.
RBS had exited similar panels in Tokyo and Hong Kong, and
Barclays PLC plans to pull out of the rate-setting
panel for interbank lending in the United Arab Emirates.
"It's a defensive move to be less involved in less
significant indexes just to minimize any type of exposure while
(the Libor investigation) is going on," said Dan Geller,
executive vice president of Market Rates Insight, which provides
banks with pricing data.
Bank sources said that reputational risks from the Libor
scandal have made it less attractive to belong to more obscure
interbank lending rate panels.
"People are saying, hang on, what's the value in this for
me? Especially for those currencies which may not be trading in
high volumes," said a person at one of the banks contributing to
one of the London rate-setting panels.
People at other banks also said they might seek to get out
of the panels, which set daily rates such as the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), a benchmark underlying anything
from mortgages to complex derivatives.
Partaking in the panels was once deemed a prestigious task,
but is now tainted with the suspicion of manipulation,
particularly so for smaller, less liquid currencies.
"Any bank that wasn't thinking about it would be foolish,"
said another person. Both people asked not to be named because
of the sensitive nature of the issue.
ENDING CONTRIBUTIONS
Dozens of interbank rates are set in financial centres
across the world for a range of currencies. The rates are
managed by their own organisations, though those in London and
Brussels are by far the most influential.
In many jurisdictions, a group of banks contributes
estimates of borrowing costs for various types of debt.
Like RBS, Bank of America Corp also did not appear
on a daily page published by Thomson Reuters that lists
contributors to Singapore's U.S. dollar and local currency
interbank lending rates, also known as Sibor.
BofA spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment on Bank
of America's participation in rate-setting panels and did not
respond to a question about why the bank did not appear on the
Sibor list on Monday.
Spokespeople for Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, which sit on various rate-setting panels across the
globe, declined to comment on whether they had plans to exit any
such panels.
An investigation into manipulation of Libor, which is
referenced by some $360 trillion of derivatives, loans, and
securities, started late last year. Last month, Barclays agreed
to $453 million settlement with U.S. and UK regulators.
More than a dozen other banks are involved in the probe,
which has thrown the spotlight on the discredited process for
setting the rates that are the basis for hundreds of trillions
worth of financial contracts.
Rates set in Tokyo are known as Tibor, those in Hong Kong as
Hibor, and those in Brussels as Euribor.
RBS's decision to exit the Sibor panel on Monday was the
latest sign that less prominent panels are coming under
pressure.
"During the course of this review, we have decided to end
our contribution to the rate setting panels for Sibor in
Singapore," said RBS spokeswoman Patricia Choo.
Canada's financial regulatory body is also reviewing the way
its Canadian Dealer Offered Rate, or CDOR, is set in light of
the Libor scandal.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada
and Scotiabank declined to comment on whether they would pull
out of the CDOR panel. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
did not respond to requests for comment.
In London, the British Banking Association oversees 10
different Libor rates. The BBA declined comment.
The London rates are obtained by asking the banks at which
level they expect they can borrow from other banks. That became
a problem when banks stopped lending money to each other in the
credit crisis, but continued to provide quotes.
"What has emerged from this in terms of policy suggestions
is that any rate which is based on estimates rather than actual
financial transactions is highly dubious," said Justin O'Brien,
director of the centre for law, markets and regulation at the
University of New South Wales in Sydney.
There are interest rate benchmarks based on lending between
banks that work differently, though as yet there is no obvious
successor to rates such as Libor, which have found their way
into thousands of legal contracts.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.
Reuters exclusively reported on Sunday that Barclays planned
to pull out of the rate-setting panel for interbank lending in
the United Arab Emirates.