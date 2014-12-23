Bank dealmakers set for bonus cheer, bond traders not so much

* Takeover advisers and dealmakers set for bonus rises
* Bond, foreign exchange traders to see bonuses down
* After big fines for misconduct, some bonus pools to be cut
* Critics say banks still need to rein in pay to improve
returns
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Dec 23 Investment bankers working on
corporate takeovers and share issues can expect good news on
bonuses when they return from the holidays after a buoyant year,
but bond and currency traders face lower payouts.
Investment banks will finalise bonuses over the next two
months and early signs are that average payouts will be
relatively flat or slightly higher across most banks, although
totals could drop at banks that have cut staff.
"We're seeing bonus pools on average up by between 5 and 10
percent on 2013 numbers, but that's massively differentiated
across different businesses," said Giles Orringe, a London-based
partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.
At the upper end of the range, merger and acquisitions
dealmakers and those advising on debt and equity issues should
see bonuses up 5-10 percent on average, industry sources said.
Taking a more bullish line, Greg Bezant, director at
recruitment firm Phaidon International in Zurich, predicted
bonuses could be up 20-25 percent in some areas and merger and
acquisitions and private equity units should fare well.
Traders in fixed income, commodities and currencies are
likely to see bonuses drop by up to 10 percent, however, after
another bruising year.
Several banks are also expected to cut payouts in areas
where they have been fined heavily for misconduct. Six banks
were fined a record $4.3 billion for attempted foreign exchange
market rigging and there have also been fines for manipulating
interest rates and commodities prices and other misdemeanours.
Several banks are under more pressure than others to cut
costs hard, which could see European banks being more restrained
than U.S. rivals, industry sources said.
Barclays angered investors last year by increasing
bonuses despite a drop in profits, and its Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins has already signalled a likely cut in payouts. "I
don't think it will be as controversial," he said this week.
Banks contacted by Reuters over their bonus plans have
declined to comment before they are finalised in full-year
results.
LIGHTNING ROD
Bankers' bonuses remain a lightning rod for industry critics
and politicians who say not enough has been done to bring down
high pay that encouraged the risk-taking that contributed to the
financial crisis. Many shareholders, too, say pay needs to come
down to help get returns back above the cost of capital.
U.S. bank JPMorgan paid managing directors on
trading desks in London 461,000 pounds ($715,000) on average in
2013, according to Emolument, a website that benchmarks
salaries. Emolument said bonuses averaged more than 200,000
pounds at Deutsche Bank, UBS, JPMorgan and Credit
Suisse investment banks last year.
Bonuses for 2014 are expected to broadly reflect performance
across business lines and the mixed fortunes for dealmakers and
traders in London are expected to be repeated on Wall Street.
Revenues derived from takeover advice and share and debt
offers are up 7 percent this year to their highest level since
2007, thanks to a deal-making frenzy in the healthcare, telecoms
and consumer sectors and a revival in share offerings, according
to Thomson Reuters data. JPMorgan and other U.S. banks made the
most from fees.
Those advisory revenues only make up about one-third of
investment bank revenues, however.
Overall revenues are likely to be down 4 percent on the year
at $257 billion, led by a 12 percent drop in fixed income,
commodities and currencies, and a 3 percent dip in equities,
consultancy firm Coalition estimated.
That could mean some bankers' expectations are too high. A
survey by recruitment firm Astbury Marsden said senior London
finance sector staff expect bonuses to jump 21 percent this
year.
The next bonus season, typically between mid-January and
mid-March, will mark the start of another round of intense
scrutiny of how banks structure pay in Europe.
Many banks introduced role-based "allowances" this year to
meet EU rules that cap bonuses at twice a banker's fixed salary,
but firms will have to change their pay structure again after
regulators said those allowances must count as variable pay in
the future.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Giles
Elgood)