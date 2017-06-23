Dutch payments processor takes pan-European licence to bypass banks

| BERLIN, June 23
BERLIN, June 23 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest
fintech companies, has taken a pan-European banking licence that
allows it to bypass banks and process cross-border payments
directly for its merchant customers, including many of the
world's top ecommerce firms.
Chief Executive Pieter van der Does said on Friday that his
Amsterdam-based company was awarded a European regional banking
licence in late April by the Dutch Central Bank on behalf of the
European Central Bank.
Swedish payments processing rival Klarna said last week that
it also had been granted a European banking licence by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, as more fintech players
seek to level the regulatory playing field versus banks.
The European banking license gives Adyen the status of an
acquiring bank, clearing the way for it to process merchant
payments nearly instantly, rather than relying on banking
partners to handle settlements over several days.
"We are displacing the banks because we have our own banking
licence," van der Does said in an interview on the sidelines of
the NOAH venture capital conference in Berlin.
Adyen itself has no plans to become a deposit-taking,
full-service bank, but looks for the licence to give it control
over the payments process to assure merchants of faster
settlements.
The company, which handles international payments for eight
of the top 10 global ecommerce giants including Airbnb,
Booking.com, Spotify and Facebook, began seeking bank
licences in other jurisdictions six years ago, van der Does
said. It also handles international payments for a large number
of airlines and a growing number of retailers with global
operations.
In Brazil, Adyen is already licensed as a local payments
institution. It is pursuing licences in the United States and
other parts of Latin America and Asia.
Van der Does said that Adyen acts as the acquiring bank for
a little over half of all of its transaction volume, which grew
to $90 billion in 2016, up 80 percent from a year earlier.
So far, it is an acquirer for merchants in Australia,
Brazil, Europe, Hong Kong and the United States.
The company relies on renting licences from banking partners
in some areas of its business, including airline payments
processing, in order to avoid having to assume balance sheet
risk in that potentially volatile market.
