RBS to poach Credit Suisse banker as finance chief - reports

LONDON, March 31 One of the architects of
Britain's bailout of Royal Bank of Scotland during the
financial crisis is close to being hired as the UK
government-backed lender's new finance director, according to
media reports.
RBS is expected to poach Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse
, media including Sky News reported, citing
unidentified insiders.
Stevenson is co-head of Credit Suisse's investment bank in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa and has long advised many of
the region's top banks and insurers. He also worked on Britain's
45 billion pound ($75 billion) rescue of RBS in 2008.
RBS and Credit Suisse both declined to comment and Stevenson
could not immediately be reached.
RBS announced in December Nathan Bostock had quit as finance
director to join rival Santander. RBS is expected to
announce his replacement in the next month, one person familiar
with the matter said.
Appointing Stevenson would add a second New Zealander to its
top executive ranks alongside Ross McEwan, who took over as
chief executive six months ago.
McEwan is tasked with continuing the turnaround of RBS to
get it in shape for Britain to start selling its 81 percent
stake in the bank, but bankers and analysts say that could take
at least three more years.
Stevenson's former Credit Suisse colleague, James
Leigh-Pemberton, now runs UK Financial Investments, the body
that manages the state's stake in the bank.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)