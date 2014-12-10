Investec causes outcry with "I can't breathe" headline on research note

Dec 10 A research note published by South
African bank Investec with the headline "I can't
breathe" caused an outcry on social media on Wednesday for its
use of the dying words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man
killed in a police chokehold.
The Investec note focused on a decision by U.S. authorities
to put British bank Standard Chartered under greater
regulatory scrutiny.
Ian Gordon, the analyst who wrote the note, said in it that
the U.S. government exerted arguably disproportionate control
and influence over Standard Chartered's business.
Investec's compliance department approved the note after
removing a more explicit comparison with the Garner case.
The note prompted some sharp criticism. Benjamin Lawsky, New
York's powerful banking regulator and one of the U.S. regulators
who has acted against Standard Chartered, tweeted, "Terrible.
Should be disavowed with apologies by Investec."
Gordon was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman
for Investec declined to comment.
Garner's last words before he died in July have become a
slogan for nationwide protests against police violence in the
United States.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater.
Editing by Jane Merriman)