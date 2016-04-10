U.S. banks' dismal first quarter may spell trouble for 2016

| April 10
April 10 It is only April, but some on Wall
Street are already predicting a rotten 2016 for U.S. banks.
Analysts say it has been the worst start to the year since
the financial crisis in 2007-2008 and expect poor first-quarter
results when reporting begins this week.
Concerns about economic growth in China, the impact of
persistently low oil prices on the energy sector, and near-zero
interest rates are weighing on capital markets activity as well
as loan growth.
Analysts forecast a 20 percent decline on average in
earnings from the six biggest U.S. banks, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data. Some banks, including Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, are expected to report the worst results in over ten
years.
This spells trouble for the financial sector more broadly,
since banks typically generate at least a third of their annual
revenue during the first three months of the year.
"What's concerning people is they're saying, 'Is this going
to spill over into other quarters?'" Goldman's lead banking
analyst Richard Ramsden said in an interview. "If you do have a
significant decline in revenues, there is a limit to how much
you can cut costs to keep things in equilibrium."
Investors will get some insight on Wednesday, when earnings
season kicks off with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the country's
largest bank. That will be followed by Bank of America Corp
and Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday, Citigroup Inc
on Friday, and Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in the
following week.
Banks have been struggling to generate more revenue for
years, while adapting to a panoply of new regulations that have
raised the cost of doing business substantially.
The biggest challenge has been fixed-income trading, where
heavy capital requirements, new derivatives rules, and
restrictions on proprietary trading have made it less
profitable, leading most banks to simply shrink the business.
Bank executives have already warned investors to expect
major declines across other areas as well.
Citigroup Inc CFO John Gerspach said to expect trading
revenue more broadly to drop 15 percent versus the first quarter
of last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co's Daniel Pinto said to
expect a 25 percent decline in investment banking. Several bank
executives have warned about declining quality of energy sector
loans.
Global investment banking fees for completed merger and
acquisitions, and stock and bond underwriting, totaled $15.6
billion in the first quarter, a 28 percent decline for the
year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Volatility in stock prices and plunging commodities prices
caused trading volume to dry up during most of the quarter.
Trading activity picked up slightly in March but was not strong
enough to offset declines during the first two months of the
year.
Analysts have been lowering first-quarter estimates over the
last month in light of business pressures. They now expect
JPMorgan to report adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, Bank of
America to report 24 cents per share, Wells Fargo to report 99
cents per share, Citigroup to report $1.11 per share, and Morgan
Stanley to report 63 cents per share. Goldman is expected to
report $3.00 per share, the lowest first-quarter earnings since
before the financial crisis.
Matt Burnell, a Wells Fargo banking analyst, said in a
research note Friday that capital markets weakness may extend at
least into the second quarter.
Analysts said there may be some loan growth outside of the
energy sector, and a small uptick in net interest margins, a
measure of loan profitability, but overall, the tone was
less-than-optimistic.
"The first quarter is going to be ugly and we don't think
that necessarily gets recovered in the back half of the year,"
said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American
Trust, which owns shares of Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and
Goldman. "There are a lot of challenges ahead."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Lauren
LaCapra)