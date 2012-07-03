Scottish prosecutor confirms banking investigation

LONDON, July 3 The Scottish prosecutor said on
Tuesday it had been investigating its banking sector for some
time, in an unprompted statement following revelations that
Barclays Plc had manipulated interest rates.
"Given the degree of public concern about recently reported
issues in the banking sector, the Crown has decided to confirm
that an investigation has been underway for some time." it said
in a short statement.
"Its scope will now be extended as a result of recent
developments. The Serious and Organised Crime Division is
leading the investigation."