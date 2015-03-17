Money, scouts and speed dating: banks fight for technology edge

* Sberbank, Santander, BBVA set up $100 mln fintech funds
* Banks step up investments, partnerships with tech
start-ups
* Digital age could see 30 pct of bank revenues "in play"
* Digital could cut 25 pct of bank costs -McKinsey
* Tech seen as chance for banks to improve soiled image
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 17 Hoping to link with tech
entrepreneurs and get ahead of a wave of digital innovation,
Europe's top banks are setting up multi-million dollar
investment funds, hiring scouts in Silicon Valley and hosting
"speed dating" sessions.
Financial technology, or fintech, is shaking up the sector,
allowing savers and borrowers to bypass traditional banks with
smartphone apps and websites for loans, payments and all areas
of financial services.
The changes will be profound. Consultancy McKinsey said the
shift to digital could see more than 30 percent of European
banks' revenues up for grabs as customers shop around for online
deals, while banks could cut a quarter of their costs.
Getting digital right was a "do or die challenge", McKinsey
said, while banks also see technology as a way to reconnect with
customers and improve their image after years of scandals.
"For the last five years the industry has tended
to communicate strategy through the rear-view mirror," said
Kevin Hanley, responsible for strategy, architecture and
data within operations and IT at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"We are now starting to lift our heads up, look out of the
windscreen and talk about where we want to go," Hanley said.
"It's a much more forward-looking story that is centered on the
customer and enabled by technology."
To meet and feed off the fintech challenge, banks are buying
into or partnering with start-ups as well as developing ideas
in-house.
"All of them are now doing many things to build a wider
ecosystem to help them reinvent their business models," said
Richard Lumb, head of the financial services group at
consultancy Accenture.
Many banks are buying minority stakes in start-ups, giving
them financial support and advice and in return get to roll out
new ideas to their customers.
INNOVATION PROJECTS
Spain's Santander and BBVA, and Russia's
Sberbank, for instance have each set up funds to
invest about $100 million in fintech firms, while HSBC
has an investment team that could spend even more on innovation
projects. All say those amounts are flexible.
Sberbank said its fund, Silicon Valley-based SBT Venture
Capital, could swell to $700 million, and is only one element of
a strategy that also includes in-house development and
partnerships.
SBT Venture Capital has invested about $50 million in less
than 18 months in companies including Moven, which allows
customers to track spending on a mobile, and NetGuardians, which
uses behavioral analysis to monitor risks in a bank's
operations.
Whether banks can avoid being outflanked by the wave of
innovations remains to be seen, given the speed at which fintech
is overhauling how people manage their money, threatening banks'
dominance in lending and payments.
Peer-to-peer lending sites are linking lenders and
borrowers, spearheaded by San Francisco-based Lending Club
and European rivals like Zopa; payment is being shaken up
by the likes of TransferWise, a UK start-up offering a low-cost
way of sending money around the world.
And customers have a dizzying array of financial apps like
Osper, which allows teenagers to manage spending, and Acorns, a
digital piggy-bank that hoovers up "loose change" from an
electronic purchase and stores it in a savings account.
SCOUTING NETWORKS
No wonder then that banks are trying to ride the same
bandwagon via ideas that could improve their own offerings, such
as replacing identification numbers and passwords with
fingerprints, and looking to firms such as Norway's Zwipe, which
signed on with MasterCard for a payment card that uses
fingerprint technology for authentication.
European banks are also building out their scouting networks
to spot targets.
While London has become Europe's fintech hub and is growing
fast, RBS is not alone in putting a small scouting team in
Silicon Valley, which lured around a third of fintech investment
in 2013, far above the 13 percent invested in Europe, according
to Accenture.
So-called "accelerator programmes" which involve banks
paying for office space and offering advice to fintech companies
in return for hearing their pitches in a series of "speed
dating" sessions are proving popular.
Seven firms picked for this year's Fintech Innovation Lab in
London are visiting HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan
and more than a dozen others, perhaps pitching to up to
70 bankers in an intensive two-hour rotation across business
areas.
"It helps us bridge the gap by actually speaking to the
practitioners and refining the technology and proposition," said
Joshua Wallace, co-founder of Cytora, set up two years ago in
the English university city of Cambridge to analyse social media
and give early warning of geopolitical risks.
Banks are still spending tens of millions of euros on their
own development teams, but want to make them more nimble.
Barclays, whose Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has
hailed a technological revolution that will transform banking,
has set up about 40 units dubbed "hoppers" to develop ideas more
quickly.
"We needed to change the way we worked," said Derek White,
Barclays' chief design officer. "We needed to act like a
start-up."
(Editing by David Holmes)