BlackRock's Hildebrand worries post-crisis regulatory rearmament has gone too far

LONDON Nov 3 Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman
of the world's largest money manager BlackRock and former
chairman of the Swiss central bank, is concerned the regulatory
reform agenda for banks has gone too far and that the industry
needs time to digest existing rules.
"Alongside much (higher) levels of capital, a much longer
list of requirements have been produced and I worry that they've
switched the pendulum too far...and are unlikely to address the
designated problems," Hildebrand told delegates at the FT
Banking Summit in London on Tuesday.
Hildebrand, who quit as chairman of the Swiss National Bank
in January 2012 over a currency trading scandal, also served as
vice chairman of the Financial Stability Board, the regulatory
task force for the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies.
More than six years after the 2007-09 crisis, the G20 is
this month set to approve the last major piece of regulation
designed to avoid a repeat of the bank collapses that led to
huge taxpayer bailouts in the United States and Europe.
"It is time we let this process play out and crucially
regulators also need a time out to assess the impact of all the
flurry of measures adopted since the great financial crisis,"
Hildebrand said.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Kirstin Ridley)