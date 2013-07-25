Spain's Bankinter says no interest in Swiss acquisition - CFO

MADRID, July 25 Spain's Bankinter,
which sources have said was vying to buy the BSI private banking
unit of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, is not
interested in a Swiss banking acquisition, Chief Financial
Officer Gloria Ortiz said.
Without naming BSI but referring to rumours of a Swiss
private banking acquisition, Ortiz said there was "no interest
whatsoever there".
"The process is over now," she told analysts on a conference
call after the bank published first half results.
Bankinter was in a consortium with U.S. investment fund
Apollo Global Management which was looking at BSI,
sources have previously told Reuters.