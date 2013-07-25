版本:
Spain's Bankinter says no interest in Swiss acquisition - CFO

MADRID, July 25 Spain's Bankinter, which sources have said was vying to buy the BSI private banking unit of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, is not interested in a Swiss banking acquisition, Chief Financial Officer Gloria Ortiz said.

Without naming BSI but referring to rumours of a Swiss private banking acquisition, Ortiz said there was "no interest whatsoever there".

"The process is over now," she told analysts on a conference call after the bank published first half results.

Bankinter was in a consortium with U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management which was looking at BSI, sources have previously told Reuters.
