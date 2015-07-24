UPDATE 1-Barclays in talks to sell Portugal retail bank to Bankinter -source

(Adds details)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, July 24 Barclays Plc is in
exclusive talks to sell its retail banking business in Portugal
to Spain's Bankinter, a person familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
Two sources said Barclays had accelerated the sale of its
retail businesses in Portugal and Italy as the British bank
tries to speed up its turnaround plan under new Chairman John
McFarlane.
The sources said the talks to sell in Portugal, where
Barclays has 85 branches, were more advanced than talks to sell
in Italy, where it has 90 branches and has started talks with
interested parties.
Both businesses, as well as operations in France, are part
of Barclays' portfolio of 'non-core' businesses and assets it
wants to sell or run down.
The Portuguese sale is likely to include its retail and
corporate banking business, but exclude Barclays' investment
banking and credit card operations in the country, one of the
sources said.
McFarlane - who fired Chief Executive Antony Jenkins this
month - has said he wants to speed up an improvement in
Barclays' performance, which includes getting rid of the
loss-making European retail banking operations.
Barclays sold its retail and corporate banking and wealth
management business in Spain to CaixaBank for about
800 million euros ($876 million) in September. The British bank
made a loss after tax on the sale of about 500 million pounds.
The Portuguese business is expected to be sold at less than
the price Barclays holds its assets at, one of the sources said.
Portugal's banking sector is in a state of flux as
authorities try to sell Novo Banco, the third-largest bank in
terms of assets, which was born out of last year's state rescue
of Banco Espirito Santo.
Bankinter CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa said after results on
Thursday the Spanish bank was "more a buyer than a seller" when
asked if it was an acquisition target.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
