Crisis-era U.S. bank startup plans IPO, seeks up to $261 mln

Sept 10 Capital Bank Financial Corp, a bank holding company started by former Bank of America Corp executives in the aftermath of the financial crisis, said on Monday it plans to raise up to $261 million in an initial public offering.

Capital Bank Financial, formerly known as North American Financial Holdings, plans to sell 11.4 million shares at a price between $21 and $23, in a rare financial sector IPO. The underwriters will have the option to purchase another 1.7 million shares.

Former Bank of America executives Gene Taylor and Chris Marshall raised $900 million from investors in 2009 to buy troubled banks.

North American was one of several entities to raise funds after the financial crisis of 2008, as investors bet they could buy banks on the cheap, and take them public or sell them later at a profit.

Before renaming itself, North American bought or invested in six banks, including Raleigh, North Carolina-based Capital Bank . As Capital Bank it agreed to buy a seventh, Southern Community Financial.

Capital Bank Financial is offering 5.68 million shares and some of its stockholders are also offering the same amount, the bank said. It has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CBF."

After its Southern Community Financial acquisition, Capital Bank Financial will have about $7.7 billion in assets and 165 branches in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Capital Bank Financial' s investors include investment firms Crestview Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, Franklin Mutual Advisers and Taconic Capital Advisors.