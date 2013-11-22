RESEARCH ALERT-Bank Leumi: Citigroup raises to neutral

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 (Reuters) : * Bank Leumi : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell; raises price
target to 14.60 shekels from 11.60 shekels * Israel Discount Bank : Citigroup raises price target to 7.40 shekels
from 6.20 shekels; rating neutral * Bank hapoalim : Citigroup raises price target to 19.20 shekels from
17 shekels; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance