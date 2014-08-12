版本:
BRIEF-Bank Linth LLB reports H1 net profit of CHF 11.5 million

Aug 12 Bank Linth LLB AG : * Says H1 net profit of CHF 11.5 million, up 30.4 percent * Sees second half of 2014 with continued good performance * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rkGlGK] * Further company coverage
