UPDATE 3-Bank of America replaces CFO in management shake-up

July 22 Bank of America Corp said on
Wednesday it would replace its chief financial officer and some
other top executives in a management shakeup, four months after
the bank barely scraped by in a U.S. Federal Reserve stress
test.
Bruce Thompson, 51, who has been the CFO and chief risk
officer of the bank for more than five years, will be replaced
by Paul Donofrio from Aug. 1, the bank said in a statement.
Donofrio is currently CFO of the consumer banking and wealth
management businesses, and has been with the company since 1999.
The bank also said David Darnell, the head of wealth
management, would retire. He will be replaced Terry Laughlin,
currently president of strategic initiatives.
BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan tapped Thompson for the
CFO position shortly after he took over the top job in 2010.
"When I became CEO, I asked Bruce to step away from 15 years
leading client businesses and help rebuild our company,"
Moynihan said in an internal memo on Wednesday.
Thompson was one of the senior executives who played an
important role in the firm's stress-test submissions to the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
However, BofA failed to win unconditional approval from the
U.S. Federal Reserve in March and was asked to get a better grip
on its internal controls and data models.
The management shakeup comes a week after the No. 2 U.S.
bank by assets reported its biggest quarterly profit in nearly
four years as expenses fell to their lowest since the financial
crisis.
The bank also said Sheri Bronstein, the human resources
executive for the company's global banking and global markets
businesses, will be the new global HR executive.
Bronstein replaces Andrea Smith, who was named to the newly
created position of chief administrative officer.
The bank named Anne Finucane vice chairman. Finucane will
continue as the bank's global chief strategy and marketing
officer.
