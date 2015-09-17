NYC to vote to strip Bank of America CEO of chairmanship

| Sept 17
Sept 17 New York City's $165 billion pension
funds will vote to strip Bank of America CEO Brian
Moynihan of his chairman title, a spokesman for the funds told
Reuters on Thursday.
The funds, overseen by New York Comptroller Scott Stringer,
hold 25.2 million shares, which would place them roughly in the
top 60 shareholders based on the latest publicly available
information.
Investors will vote on Sept. 22 on bylaw changes made last
year to give Moynihan the additional job. That move undid a vote
by shareholders in 2009 to require an independent chair.
The vote is expected to be close. Other large investors that
have also said they will vote to separate the Chairman and CEO
roles include the California Public Employees' Retirement System
and California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Via email, a Bank of America spokesman said the bank has
turned itself around since the financial crisis and wants "the
same flexibility on corporate governance as 97 percent of the
S&P 500. We respectfully recognize that stockholders have
varying views, which is why the board committed to holding the
vote."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Writing by Dan Freed,
Editing by Dan Wilchins and Christian Plumb)