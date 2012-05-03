UPDATE 1-Bank of America names global ad agency

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C. May 3 Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has selected a team at WPP Plc as its global advertising agency of record after it put its account up for review in January amid repeated blows to its brand.
The second-largest U.S. bank also said Interpublic Group of Companies' Hill Holliday will take on additional assignments and keep responsibility for marketing the bank's Merrill Lynch wealth management and U.S. Trust units.
Bank of America spends about $2 billion a year on marketing, according to a source familiar with the situation. The decision means two firms, which had already worked for the bank, will have expanded roles in the company's efforts to revamp its reputation and win more customers.
A third firm, Publicis Groupe SA's Starcom USA, will continue to serve as its media planner, buyer and lead digital agency, the bank said.
Bank of America decided to drop Omnicom Group's BBDO, and left a fifth agency, The Richards Group, out of the winners' circle, a source familiar with the situation said.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank last put its account up for review in 2006. The following year it debuted its current "Bank of Opportunity" tagline, which replaced its "Higher Standards" campaign.
Since that review, Bank of America has added the Merrill Lynch brokerage force and has become more global. But it has also seen its brand tarnished by government bailouts, a falling stock price and an ill-fated attempt to implement a $5 per-month debit card fee last fall.
Anne Finucane, the bank's global strategy and marketing executive, who played said an instrumental role in the decision formerly worked for Hill Holliday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.