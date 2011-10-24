Allstate toxic debt case vs Countrywide narrowed

* Federal law claims tossed, state case can proceed
* Bank of America had moved case to LA from New York
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 24 A judge threw out federal securities law
claims in Allstate Corp's (ALL.N) fraud lawsuit against Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) Countrywide unit over $700 million of toxic
mortgage debt, but said the insurer may pursue state law claims.
U.S. District Judge Mariana Pfaelzer in Los Angeles said
Allstate waited too long to sue over the debt, which is not
covered by other Countrywide residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) litigation she oversees.
She nonetheless let the largest publicly traded U.S. home and
auto insurer pursue state law claims accusing Countrywide of
failing to tell investors that loans underlying its mortgage
securities did not comply with its own underwriting standards.
"Allstate has pleaded that the defendants misrepresented the
value and riskiness of the underlying loans and the
collateral securing those loans," which it bought between 2005 and
2007, she wrote. "If true, the RMBS may have been worth less than
Allstate paid for them."
Pfaelzer said Allstate could restate additional claims that it
failed to argue properly. She also dismissed Bank of America
itself as a defendant.
Allstate spokeswoman Maryellen Thielen said the insurer is
pleased that decision recognized that its claims are "amply
supported by the law and the facts." She said the insurer may
amend the complaint or appeal the dismissal of various claims.
Shirley Norton, a spokeswoman for Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Bank of America, declined to comment.
Pfaelzer oversees nationwide litigation over mortgage debt
backed by loans from Countrywide, which was the largest U.S.
mortgage lender before Bank of America bought it in July 2008.
She has issued other rulings favorable to Bank of America,
including last November when she cut the amount of securities at
issue to $31 billion from $352 billion. [ID:nN05108525]
Bank of America has sought to move other litigation over
Countrywide debt to her court. This included the Allstate case,
which a Manhattan federal judge sent to Pfaelzer in June.
Other defendants in the Allstate case include former
Countrywide Chief Executive Angelo Mozilo. He had sought to be
dismissed from the case, saying he had nothing to do with the sale
of debt to the Northbrook, Illinois-based insurer.
Allstate has filed several lawsuits to recover losses on
mortgage debt against lenders including Citigroup Inc (C.N),
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).
Shares of Allstate closed Monday up 17 cents at $27.07.
The case is Allstate Insurance Co et al v. Countrywide
Financial Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 11-05236.
