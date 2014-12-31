UPDATE 1-Ambac sues Bank of America over Countrywide mortgage bonds

(Adds Bank of America comment, 2010 lawsuit)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 31 Ambac Assurance Corp sued Bank
of America Corp to recoup hundreds of millions of
dollars of losses from insuring roughly $1.68 billion of
securities backed at least in part by risky mortgages from the
bank's Countrywide Home Loans unit.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday in a New York state court in
Manhattan, Ambac accused Countrywide of lying about how well it
underwrote so-called "pay option adjustable-rate mortgage
negative amortization" loans that backed the securities.
The securities were issued in eight transactions between
2005 and 2007, Ambac said.
Ambac said it faced potential claims exceeding $600 million
as of Oct. 31, and that pools of loans supporting its insured
certificates had suffered $3.07 billion of losses by Nov. 30. It
also said it would have never guaranteed payments had it known
of Countrywide's deception.
"Countrywide's fraud is borne out by the transactions'
dismal performance," said Ambac, which in September 2010 had
filed a similar lawsuit against Bank of America. The
second-largest U.S. bank acquired Countrywide in July 2008.
"We have resolved our significant legacy mortgage-related
exposures, and we will analyze and address these most recent
assertions by Ambac," Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson
said on Wednesday.
Ambac Assurance is part of Ambac Financial Group Inc
.
The lawsuit shows how Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank
of America might still face legal liability over shoddy mortgage
practices predating the 2008 financial crisis, even after
agreeing in August with federal and state authorities to pay a
record $16.65 billion penalty to settle civil fraud charges.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said at a Nov. 12 conference
that the bank's major regulatory and litigation costs tied to
the financial crisis, including the purchases of Countrywide and
Merrill Lynch & Co, were "largely behind us."
Ambac filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November
2010 and emerged from bankruptcy 2-1/2 years later.
On Dec. 23, the New York-based company said Co-Chairman
Nader Tavakoli would become interim chief executive officer on
Jan. 1. He will replace Diana Adams, who is resigning "by mutual
agreement" with the board after 3-1/2 years as CEO, Ambac said.
The case is Ambac Assurance Corp et al v. Countrywide Home
Loans Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County,
No. 653979/2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)