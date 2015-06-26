MOVES-BofA names Gammons, To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking-memo

HONG KONG, June 26 Bank of America Corp
has named Chris Gammons and Alex To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific
investment banking, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters on Friday.
Gammons and To will report to Jiro Seguchi, head of
Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking, and Karim
Assef and Diego De Giorgi, the global co-heads of global
investment banking, the memo said.
Bank of America has also expanded the remit of Stephen Gore,
Asia-Pacific M&A, to include Japan, the memo showed. Gore will
taken the additional role of head of Asia-Pacific financial
sponsors group.
A BofA spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)