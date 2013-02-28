版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 17:00 BJT

Bank of America hires ex-Deutche Bank exec Yacenda as APAC COO-memo

HONG KONG Feb 28 Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired former Deutsche Bank executive Richard Yacenda as chief operating officer (COO) for Asia Pacific, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Yacenda, who was deputy COO for Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank since 2006, will report to Matthew Koder, president of Bank of America in Asia-Pacific, and Steve Tighe, global banking and markets chief of staff, the memo added. Before that he worked for 21 years at Goldman Sachs.

Yacenda replaces Jennifer Taylor, who was named COO of Europe and emerging markets ex-Asia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐