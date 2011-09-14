Bank of America-ML top US equity strategist leaves

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's chief U.S. equity strategist, David Bianco, has left the firm, as part of a merger of its strategy teams, a firm spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Savita Subramanian was named head of U.S. equity strategy after the bank combined its U.S. equity and U.S. quantitative strategy teams, the spokeswoman said. Subramanian will also keep her role as head of U.S. quantitative strategy.

Bianco, among the more bullish of top equity strategists on Wall Street, recently had a 12-month forecast for the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 of 1,450. The index ended Wednesday at 1,189.

Bianco's departure had "nothing to do with his market forecasts," the spokeswoman said, adding the firm respects the independence of its analysts' views.

The market has had a tumultuous summer, marked by severe volatility and concerns about the euro zone crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade. In a research note last month, Bianco warned against the dangers of panic selling. For details, see [ID:nN1E7741HQ]

Other top U.S. equity strategists have lowered their S&P 500 forecasts recently, including Credit Suisse's Doug Cliggott, who cut his year-end target for the S&P 500 to 1,100 from his previous forecast of 1,275 in late August.

The S&P 500 is down 5.5 percent for the year so far, despite gains this week.

Bank of America said on Monday it planned to cut 30,000 jobs and slash annual expenses by $5 billion as part of a reorganization.

The spokeswoman said Bianco's departure is not part of that cost-cutting initiative.

Subramanian is one of seven women in senior research roles at the firm. Others include Mary Ann Bartels, head of U.S. technical and market analysis. (Editing by Leslie Adler)