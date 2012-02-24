Class status to black brokers suing BofA's Merrill

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
Feb 24 Black brokers who accused Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit of bias may pursue their lawsuit collectively, a federal appeals court said, reversing a lower-court ruling.
Judge Richard Posner wrote for a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that he had "trouble seeing the downside" of allowing roughly 700 brokers pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing Merrill of discrimination in hiring, pay and promotions.
Friday's decision came despite a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, that narrowed the ability of plaintiffs to pursue class-action cases
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.