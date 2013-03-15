Reliance Chairman Ambani stepping down from BofA board

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
March 15 Bank of America Corp said director Mukesh Ambani will step down at the bank's annual shareholder meeting in May in the latest reshaping of the No. 2 U.S. bank's board.
Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Industries Ltd , became a director in March 2011 and brought global experience to a bank better known for its U.S. consumer business. He will take a seat on the bank's new, non-fiduciary global advisory council made up of 13 business, academic and policy leaders.
Ambani joins former Morgan Stanley executive Robert Scully in announcing plans to leave the bank's 18-member board this spring. Bank of America has added six directors since August in the anticipation of planned departures, including by board members reaching the traditional retirement age of 72.
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
* On March 31, co's unit, others entered into formal amendment to amended and restated agreement of agreement dated November 17, 2014