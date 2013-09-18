Bank of America names Bettamio as Latin America head, source says

| SAO PAULO, Sept 17
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Bank of America Corp
named Alexandre Bettamio, the chief executive officer of its
investment-banking unit in Brazil, as head of its Latin America
unit, a source with knowledge of the situation said late on
Tuesday.
Bettamio, a former UBS AG and Banco Pactual SA banker who
was made Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Brazil CEO in Sept.
2008, will be based in New York, said the source, who declined
to be identified.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the bank's investment-banking
unit, could not be reached immediately for comment.
The source did not say whether a replacement for Bettamio
had been appointed. Under Bettamio, the bank rose in rankings
for mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets in
Brazil, while increasing advisory and lending deals in Latin
America's largest economy.
Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the
U.S. No. 2 commercial bank.