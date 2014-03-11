BofA names Xavier as head of Brazil unit, replacing Bettamio

SAO PAULO, March 11 Bank of America Corp
named Rodrigo Xavier as chief executive of its Brazilian
wholesale and investment banking unit, the bank's press office
in the country said on Tuesday.
Xavier, a former head of UBS AG's Banco UBS
Pactual SA investment banking unit in Brazil and founder of
private equity firm Vinci Partners, will replace Alexandre
Bettamio at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the press office
said, without elaborating. Bettamio was named in September as
Bank of America's head of Latin American operations, based in
New York.
Bettamio became head of Brazil investment banking for
Merrill Lynch & Co in March 2008 and was made chief executive of
the unit after Bank of America took over Merrill in September
2008. Under Bettamio, Bank of America Merrill Lynch expanded
into corporate and wholesale banking, increased company coverage
by more than 50 percent and became one of the top two equity
underwriters in Brazil.
Xavier left Vinci Partners last year after a four-year stint
as a partner and head of asset management, among other executive
positions.