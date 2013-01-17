版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Bank of America down in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK Jan 17 Bank of America Corp : * Down 0.9 percent to $11.68 in premarket after Q4 results

