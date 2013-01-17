版本:
2013年 1月 17日

BRIEF-Bank of America CFO Bruce Thompson says more sales of mortgage servicing rights to come

Jan 17 Bank of America Corp : * CFO Bruce Thompson says more sales of mortgage servicing rights to come * Bofa CFO Thompson: bank is building market share in direct-to-retail mortgage

production * Bofa CFO Thompson: bank is adding jumbo loans on balance sheet but not

focused on holding conforming mortgages * Bofa CFO Thompson: headcount in mortgage servicing unit will continue to come

down as delinquent mortgages decline

