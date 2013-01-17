BRIEF-BofA CFO Bruce Thompson Says quarterly net interest income estimated to be around $10.5 billion over next several quarters

Jan 17 Bank of America Corp : * Bofa CFO Bruce Thompson Says quarterly net interest income estimated to be

around $10.5 billion over next several quarters * Bofa executives speaking on conference call * CFO Thompson: bofa expects to reduce expenses in servicing unit by $1 billion

by fourth quarter of 2013 as delinquent loans fall * CFO Thompson: bofa achieved 45 percent of $2 billion in quarterly savings

targeted under new bac program * CFO Thompson: quarterly loan-loss provision expected to be in range of $1.8

billion and $2.2 billion * Bofa CEO Brian Moynihan: bank not closing mortgage loans as fast as it would

like to * Bofa CEO Brian Moynihan: bank will work out sale of home loans to fannie mae

"over time" * Bofa CFO Thomopson: bank expects $8.5 billion private-label settlement to be

wrapped up in 2q, early 3q