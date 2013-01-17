BRIEF-BofA CFO Bruce Thompson Says quarterly net interest income estimated to be around $10.5 billion over next several quarters

Jan 17 Bank of America Corp :
* Bofa CFO Bruce Thompson Says quarterly net interest income
estimated to be
around $10.5 billion over next several quarters
* Bofa executives speaking on conference call
* CFO Thompson: bofa expects to reduce expenses in servicing
unit by $1 billion
by fourth quarter of 2013 as delinquent loans fall
* CFO Thompson: bofa achieved 45 percent of $2 billion in
quarterly savings
targeted under new bac program
* CFO Thompson: quarterly loan-loss provision expected to be in
range of $1.8
billion and $2.2 billion
* Bofa CEO Brian Moynihan: bank not closing mortgage loans as
fast as it would
like to
* Bofa CEO Brian Moynihan: bank will work out sale of home
loans to fannie mae
"over time"
* Bofa CFO Thomopson: bank expects $8.5 billion private-label
settlement to be
wrapped up in 2q, early 3q