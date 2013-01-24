版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says on CNBC that bank is largely done in downsizing investment bank

Jan 24 Bank of America Corp : * CEO brian moynihan says on cnbc that bank is largely done in downsizing

investment bank * Bofa's Moynihan: equity capital markets business is rebounding * Bofa's Moynihan says he doesn't expect big changes to business from Volcker

Rule
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐