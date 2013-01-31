版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Robert W. Scully will not stand for re-election as a director at Bank of America's 2013 annual shareholder meeting-filing

Jan 31 Bank of America Corp : * Robert W. Scully will not stand for re-election as a director at Bank of

America's 2013 annual shareholder meeting-filing

