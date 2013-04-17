版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America shares down 1.9 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 17 Bank of America Corp : * Shares down 1.9 percent in premarket trading after results

