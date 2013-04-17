BRIEF-Bank of America CFO Bruce Thompson Says the bank has been adding employees to process more mortgages

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Bank of America Corp : * CFO Bruce Thompson Says the bank has been adding employees to process more
mortgages * Thompson speaking on conference call * Thompson: bank is moving through pipeline of litigation in a "meaningful way"
but not ready to declare victory * CEO Brian Moynihan says bank's mortgage pipeline isn't slowing down * Moynihan: bank's mortgage market share could rise to more than 10 percent
from around 4 percent 'over time' * Thompson: $500 million countrywide RMBS settlement covers 'significant'
amount of remaining exposure for bank
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.