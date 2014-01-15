版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日

BRIEF-Bank of America CFO "feels" M&A "ramp up"

Jan 15 Bank of America Corp : * CFO Bruce Thompson: M&A 'clearly feels like it's beginning to pick up and ramp up' * Executives continue speaking on analyst call * CFO: expect net charge-offs to continue to decline * Executives end conference call
