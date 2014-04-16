版本:
BRIEF-Bank of America expects lower net interest income

April 16 Bank of America Corp executives said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Expect net interest income to fall in Q2 before rising in second part of

the year * Expect a tax rate of 31 percent for the full year * Do not assume that increase in litigation expenses means any settlement

is "imminent" * Expect both loan losses and reserve releases to decline in future

quarters
