BRIEF-Bank of America expects lower net interest income

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
April 16 Bank of America Corp executives said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Expect net interest income to fall in Q2 before rising in second part of
the year * Expect a tax rate of 31 percent for the full year * Do not assume that increase in litigation expenses means any settlement
is "imminent" * Expect both loan losses and reserve releases to decline in future
quarters
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.