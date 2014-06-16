版本:
BRIEF-Merrill Lynch fined $8 mln, to repay $24.4 mln over mutual fund sales charges

June 16 Bank of America Corp : * Finra says fines Bank of America corp's Merrill Lynch unit $8 million

for failing to waive mutual fund sales charges for some charities and

retirement accounts * Finra says also orders Merrill Lynch to pay $24.4 million restitution to

affected customers * Finra says payments are in addition to $64.8 million that Merrill Lynch has

already repaid * Finra says Merrill Lynch neither admits nor denies charges
