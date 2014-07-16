版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America: Some leveraged lending business went to 'less regulated' players

July 16 Bank of America Corp : * CFO Thompson: Some leveraged lending business went to 'less regulated'

players in 2q * CFO Bruce Thompson speaks to reporters after releasing 2q results
