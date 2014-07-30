版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 01:32 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America ordered to pay $1.27 billion in "Hustle" fraud case

July 30 Bank of America Corp : * Ordered to pay U.S. government $1.27 billion in countrywide "hustle" fraud

case -- court ruling * Co-defendant rebecca mairone ordered to pay $1 million * Decision issued by U.S. district judge jed rakoff in Manhattan
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐