BRIEF-Bank of America may appeal $1.27 bln award in "Hustle" fraud case

July 30 Bank of America Corp : * Believes $1.27 billion damages award in "hustle" fraud case "bears no

relation" to the conduct at the former countrywide financial -- spokesman * Says reviewing award imposed by U.S. district judge jed rakoff, and will

assess a possible appeal
