BRIEF-Bank of America may appeal $1.27 bln award in "Hustle" fraud case

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
July 30 Bank of America Corp : * Believes $1.27 billion damages award in "hustle" fraud case "bears no
relation" to the conduct at the former countrywide financial -- spokesman * Says reviewing award imposed by U.S. district judge jed rakoff, and will
assess a possible appeal
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute