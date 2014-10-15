BRIEF-Bank of America could reduce risks to capital

Oct 15 Bank of America Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Could reduce risks to capital to prep for rising rates, which will have small effect on income * Actions to reduce capital risks could subtract $100 million from Q4 net interest income * BofA sold $2.5 billion of nonperforming and delinquent loans in Q3 * Operational risk-weighted assets increased to 30 percent of total risk-weighted assets in Q3 * "Well in excess" of liquidity requirements at parent company * Should be above liquidity requirements at bank subsidiaries in first half of 2015