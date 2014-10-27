版本:
BRIEF-Finra fines BofA's Merrill Lynch $6 mln for Regulation SHO, supervisory failures

Oct 27 Bank of America Corp : * Finra says fines Bank of America corp's Merrill Lynch unit $6 million

for regulation sho violations and supervisory failures * Finra says penalty includes $3.5 million fine against Merrill Lynch

professional clearing corp for violating regulation sho, a rule designed to

curb abusive naked short selling * Finra says penalty includes $2.5 million fine against Merrill Lynch for

failing to establish proper supervision related to regulation sho and other

areas
