公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-BofA expects weaker trading revenue in Q4

Dec 9 Bank of America Corp said in a Tuesday investor presentation: * Sales and trading revenue is expected to fall in Q4 2014 from both Q3 2014 and Q4 2013
