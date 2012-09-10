BRIEF-Bank of America CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference

Sept 10 Bank of America Corp :
* CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference
* CFO: "reset" of credit card business is in place as of third
quarter,
including sale of Canadian and European businesses
* CFO: bank expects to continue driving down mortgage servicing
rights on
balance sheet
* CFO: after sale of international wealth business, in position
to start
growing businesses
* CFO: bofa has had 'decent successes' in increasing commercial
and corporate
loans in third quarter
* CFO: mortgage servicing savings expected in future but
haven't materialized
yet as bank works through various programs
* CFO: bofa working to simplify company to "make as easy to
manage as possible"