BRIEF-U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of broker bias lawsuit against Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Bank of America Corp : * U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of racial bias lawsuit against Bank of
America corp's Merrill Lynch unit by brokers -- court ruling * 7th circuit court of appeals rules against black brokers who claimed they
were paid lower bonuses than white brokers after Bank of America merrill
merger * 7th circuit says bonus program was based on race-neutral assessments of
brokers' prior production levels
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.